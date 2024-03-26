Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

