PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 321.05% from the company’s previous close.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

