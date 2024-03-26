Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.94. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

