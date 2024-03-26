Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.
Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.94. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
