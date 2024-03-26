OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OABI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in OmniAb by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.