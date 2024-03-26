Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s current price.

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Shares of MBRX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

