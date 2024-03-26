Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

