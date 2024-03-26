Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

