Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after buying an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

