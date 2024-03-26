Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.04 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

