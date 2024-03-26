Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

