Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.