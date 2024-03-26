Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.88 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.07 and a 200-day moving average of $414.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

