Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

