Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

