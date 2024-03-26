Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

