The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

