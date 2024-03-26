Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

