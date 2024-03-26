Exeter Financial LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,553. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.60 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

