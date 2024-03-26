Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

