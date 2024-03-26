Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
