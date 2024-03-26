307 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $971.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $894.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

