Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,371 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises 1.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

