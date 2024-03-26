Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

