Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 0.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

