Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 837.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.13 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

