Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

