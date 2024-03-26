Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $211,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $240.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

