Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 91,078 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,078 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 501,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 87,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,216,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

