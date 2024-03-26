Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day moving average is $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.39 and a fifty-two week high of $300.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

