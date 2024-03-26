Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

