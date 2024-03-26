Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6634 per share by the bank on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

