SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

