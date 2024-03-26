Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$68.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$68.78. The stock has a market cap of C$64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
