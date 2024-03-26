Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $190.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

AXSM stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

