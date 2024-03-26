Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

