Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,298 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %

PCAR opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.