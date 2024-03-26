Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,627 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

