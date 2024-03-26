Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

