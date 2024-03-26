1,774 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

ITT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

