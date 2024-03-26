Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYD opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

