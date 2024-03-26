Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 273,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 139,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NYSE NEE opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

