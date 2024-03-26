Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,781 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

