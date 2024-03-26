13,219 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 300.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 150,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 113,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.