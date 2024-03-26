Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $83.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.