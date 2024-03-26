Spin Master Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Spin Master Stock Down 0.6 %
Spin Master stock opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$39.55.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9846014 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master
In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
