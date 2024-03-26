Spin Master Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Spin Master stock opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9846014 earnings per share for the current year.

TOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

