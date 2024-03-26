Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $89.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,917,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.