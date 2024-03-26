MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $565.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $107.73 or 0.00151589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $565.67 million and $64.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015916 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,843.42 or 0.99681024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 108.67910776 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $63,872,791.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

