Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

