Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $919,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.