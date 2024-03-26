Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

