Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.38 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.